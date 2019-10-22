FICTION

1. The Water Dancer, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (One World) A young man who was gifted with a mysterious power becomes part of a war between slavers and the enslaved.

2. The Institute, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Children with special talents are abducted and sequestered in an institution where the sinister staff seeks to extract their gifts through harsh methods.

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

4. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.

5. Bloody Genius, by John Sandford. (Putnam) The 12th book in the “Virgil Flowers” series. A fight between university departments turns deadly.

6. The Testaments, by Margaret Atwood. (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday) In a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” old secrets bring three women together as the Republic of Gilead’s theocratic regime shows signs of decay.

7. Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent, by Kyle Mills. (Emily Bestler/Atria) Mexican cartels, ISIS and a possible pandemic bring Mitch Rapp back into action.

8. Cilka’s Journey, by Heather Morris. (St. Martin’s) A 16-year-old, who sleeps with a concentration camp commandant in order to survive, is sentenced to a Siberian prison camp where she cares for the ill.

9. Full Throttle, by Joe Hill. (Morrow) A collection of short stories including two written with Stephen King: “Throttle” and “In the Tall Grass.”

10. Imaginary Friend, by Stephen Chbosky. (Grand Central) After disappearing for six days, a boy emerges from the woods with a voice in his head that sends him on a mission.

NONFICTION

1. Blowout, by Rachel Maddow. (Crown) The MSNBC host argues that the global oil and gas industry has weakened democracies and bolstered authoritarians.

2. The Book of Gutsy Women, by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. (Simon & Schuster) Profiles of women from around the world who have blazed trails and challenged the status quo.

3. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

4. The United States of Trump, by Bill O’Reilly. (Holt) The conservative commentator weaves interviews and personal history to portray the power and influence of the 45th president.

5. Inside Out, by Demi Moore. (Harper) The Hollywood star chronicles the rocky relationships, body image issues and public perceptions that affected her attempts to balance family and fame.

6. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

7. Over the Top, by Jonathan Van Ness. (HarperOne) How the hairstylist, comedian and “Queer Eye” star overcame ridicule and trauma.

8. Permanent Record, by Edward Snowden. (Metropolitan/Holt) A memoir by the former National Security Agency contractor who exposed the government’s mass surveillance program.

9. Call Sign Chaos, by Jim Mattis and Bing West. (Random House) Former Marine infantry officer and secretary of defense recounts key moments from his career and imparts his leadership philosophy.

10. Know My Name, by Chanel Miller. (Viking) A sexual assault victim reclaims her identity and challenges our culture and criminal justice system as they relate to this issue.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Stillness Is the Key, by Ryan Holiday. (Portfolio/Penguin)

2. The Ride of a Lifetime, by Robert Iger. (Random House)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

4. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

5. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Oct. 5. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.