FICTION

1. A Better Man, by Louise Penny. (Minotaur) The 15th book in the “Chief Inspector Gamache” series. The search for a missing girl is imperiled by rising floodwaters across the province.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

3. The Girl Who Lived Twice, by David Lagercrantz. (Knopf) Mikael Blomkvist helps Lisbeth Salander put her past behind her in the latest installment of Stieg Larsson’s “Millennium” series.

4. The Dark Side, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Painful childhood memories surface for Zoe Morgan when she has a child of her own.

5. The Inn, by James Patterson and Candice Fox. (Little, Brown) A former Boston police detective who is now an innkeeper must shield a seaside town from a crew of criminals.

6. One Good Deed, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) A World War II veteran on parole must find the real killer in a small town or face going back to jail.

7. The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead. (Doubleday) Two boys respond to horrors at a Jim Crow-era reform school in ways that impact them decades later.

8. The Turn of the Key, by Ruth Ware. (Scout) A nanny working in a technology-laden house in Scotland goes to jail when one of the children dies.

9. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

10. Old Bones, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. (Grand Central) An expedition into the Sierra Nevada uncovers new twists to the events involving the Donner Party during the 1840s.

NONFICTION

1. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

2. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

3. Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge, by Jeanine Pirro. (Center Street) The Fox News host posits that those she labels anti-Trump conspirators have committed possible crimes and a plot to destroy liberty. (b)

4. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

5. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

6. Three Women, by Lisa Taddeo. (Avid Reader) The inequality of female desire is explored through the sex lives of a homemaker, a high school student and a restaurant owner.

7. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, by Lori Gottlieb. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A psychotherapist gains unexpected insights when she becomes another therapist’s patient.

8. Trick Mirror, by Jia Tolentino. (Random House) Nine essays delving into late capitalism, online engagement and the author’s personal history.

9. Thank You for My Service, by Mat Best with Ross Patterson and Nils Parker. (Bantam) An inside look into military life by the YouTube personality and former Army Ranger. (b)

10. Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (Spiegel & Grau) Winner of the 2015 National Book Award for nonfiction. A meditation on race in America as well as a personal story, framed as a letter to the author’s teenage son.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

3. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

4. Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Aug. 31. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.