FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Old Bones, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. (Grand Central) An expedition into the Sierra Nevada uncovers new twists to the events involving the Donner party.

3. The Inn, by James Patterson and Candice Fox. (Little, Brown) A former Boston police detective who is now an innkeeper must shield a seaside town from a crew of criminals.

4. One Good Deed, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) A World War II veteran on parole must find the real killer in a small town or face going back to jail.

5. The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead. (Doubleday) Two boys respond to horrors at a Jim Crow-era reform school in ways that impact them decades later.

6. The Turn of the Key, by Ruth Ware. (Scout) A nanny working in a technology-laden house in Scotland goes to jail when one of the children dies.

7. The Last Widow, by Karin Slaughter. (Morrow) The abduction of a Centers for Disease Control scientist and explosions in an Atlanta neighborhood portend a massacre.

8. The Bitterroots, by C.J. Box. (Minotaur) The fourth book in the "Cassie Dewell" series. The black sheep of an influential family is accused of assault.

9. Inland, by Téa Obreht. (Random House) The lives of a frontierswoman and a former outlaw intersect in the unforgiving climate of the Arizona Territory in 1893.

10. The Whisper Man, by Alex North. (Celadon) A serial killer's methods from 20 years ago resonate in the town of Featherbank when a young boy goes missing.

NONFICTION

1. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

2. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

3. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

4. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

5. Thank You For My Service, by Mat Best with Ross Patterson and Nils Parker. (Bantam) An inside look into military life by the YouTube personality and former Army Ranger. (b)

6. Three Women, by Lisa Taddeo. (Avid Reader) The inequality of female desire is explored through the sex lives of a homemaker, a high school student and a restaurant owner.

7. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, by Lori Gottlieb. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A psychotherapist gains unexpected insights when she becomes another therapist's patient.

8. Trick Mirror, by Jia Tolentino. (Random House) Nine essays delving into late capitalism, online engagement and the author's personal history.

9. Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) Conservative commentator and radio host makes his case that the press is aligned with political ideology. (b)

10. Between the World and Me, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (Spiegel & Grau) A meditation on race in America.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

2. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

3. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

4. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

5. Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Aug. 24. An (x) indicates that a book's sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.