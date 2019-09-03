FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. The Inn, by James Patterson and Candice Fox. (Little, Brown) A former Boston police detective who is now an innkeeper must shield a seaside town from a crew of criminals.

3. The Bitterroots, by C.J. Box. (Minotaur) The fourth book in the "Cassie Dewell" series. The black sheep of an influential family is accused of assault.

4. One Good Deed, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) A World War II veteran on parole must find the real killer in a small town or face going back to jail.

5. The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead. (Doubleday) Two boys respond to horrors at a Jim Crow-era reform school in ways that impact them decades later.

6. The Turn of the Key, by Ruth Ware. (Scout) A nanny working in a technology-laden house in Scotland goes to jail when one of the children dies.

7. The New Girl, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) Gabriel Allon, chief of Israeli intelligence, partners with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, whose daughter is kidnapped.

8. Outfox, by Sandra Brown. (Grand Central) FBI agent Drex Easton has a hunch that con man Weston Graham is also a serial killer.

9. Chances Are ... , by Richard Russo. (Knopf) Three men in their 60s who met in college reunite on Martha's Vineyard, where mysterious events occurred in 1971.

10. Contraband, by Stuart Woods. (Putnam) The 50th book in the "Stone Barrington" series. Crimes come into focus in Key West and Manhattan.

NONFICTION

1. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

2. How to Be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi. (One World) A primer for creating a more just and equitable society through identifying and opposing racism.

3. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

4. Three Women, by Lisa Taddeo. (Avid Reader) The inequality of female desire is explored through the sex lives of a homemaker, a high school student and a restaurant owner.

5. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

6. Trick Mirror, by Jia Tolentino. (Random House) Nine essays delving into late capitalism, online engagement and the author's personal history.

7. Range, by David Epstein. (Riverhead) An argument for how generalists excel more than specialists, especially in complex and unpredictable fields.

8. Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator and radio host makes his case that the press is aligned with political ideology. (b)

9. Ball of Collusion, by Andrew C. McCarthy. (Encounter) The Fox News contributor makes his case that the narrative of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Kremlin is a fraud. (b)

10. Kochland, by Christopher Leonard. (Simon & Schuster) How Koch Industries consolidated power and affected important facets of modern life over the past half-century.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

2. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

3. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

4. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

5. It's Not Supposed to Be This Way, by Lysa TerKeurst. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

