FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. One Good Deed, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) A World War II veteran on parole must find the real killer in a small town or face going back to jail.

3. The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead. (Doubleday) Two boys respond to horrors at a Jim Crow-era reform school in ways that impact them decades later.

4. The New Girl, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) Gabriel Allon, the chief of Israeli intelligence, partners with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, whose daughter is kidnapped.

5. Dark Age, by Pierce Brown. (Del Rey) The fifth book in the “Red Rising” series.

6. Summer of ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) The Levin family undergoes dramatic events with a son in Vietnam, a daughter in protests and dark secrets hiding beneath the surface.

7. Labyrinth, by Catherine Coulter. (Gallery) The 23rd book in the “FBI Thriller” series. Agents Savich and Sherlock wend their way through a maze of lies to get to the bottom of a secret.

8. Chances Are ..., by Richard Russo. (Knopf) Three men in their 60s who met in college reunite on Martha’s Vineyard, where mysterious events occurred in 1971.

9. Under Currents, by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s) Echoes of a violent childhood reverberate for Zane Bigelow when he starts a new kind of family in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

10. City of Girls, by Elizabeth Gilbert. (Riverhead) An 89-year-old Vivian Morris looks back at the direction her life took when she entered the 1940s New York theater scene.

NONFICTION

1. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

2. Three Women, by Lisa Taddeo. (Avid Reader) The inequality of female desire is explored through the sex lives of a homemaker, a high school student and a restaurateur.

3. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

4. Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator and radio host makes his case that the press is aligned with political ideology. (b)

5. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

6. Justice on Trial, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino. (Regnery) Conservative authors give their take on the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (b)

7. A Dream About Lightning Bugs, by Ben Folds. (Ballantine) A memoir by the former frontman of the alternative rock band Ben Folds Five. (b)

8. Beyond Charlottesville, by Terry McAuliffe. (Thomas Dunne/St. Martin’s) Former governor of Virginia describes the forces and events behind the “Unite the Right” rally and suggests ways to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

9. The Second Mountain, by David Brooks. (Random House) New York Times op-ed columnist espouses having an outward focus to attain a meaningful life.

10. American Carnage, by Tim Alberta. (Harper) Politico Magazine’s chief political correspondent narrates a decadelong civil war inside the GOP and Donald Trump’s concurrent ascension.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

3. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

4. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

5. Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Aug. 3. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.