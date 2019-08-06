FICTION

1. The New Girl, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) Gabriel Allon, the chief of Israeli intelligence, partners with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, whose daughter is kidnapped.

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

3. The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead. (Doubleday) Two boys respond to horrors at a Jim Crow-era reform school in ways that affect them decades later.

4. Under Currents, by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s) Echoes of a violent childhood reverberate for Zane Bigelow when he starts a new kind of family in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

5. Summer of ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) The Levin family undergoes dramatic events with a son in Vietnam, a daughter in protests and dark secrets hiding beneath the surface.

6. Window on the Bay, by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine) A single mom’s life takes unexpected turns when her two children go off to college.

7. Evvie Drake Starts Over, by Linda Holmes. (Ballantine) In a seaside town in Maine, a former major league pitcher and a grieving widow assess their pasts.

8. City of Girls, by Elizabeth Gilbert. (Riverhead) An 89-year-old Vivian Morris looks back at the direction her life took when she entered the 1940s New York theater scene.

9. Backlash, by Brad Thor. (Emily Bestler/Atria) Cut off from any support, Scot Harvath fights to get his revenge.

10. Mrs. Everything, by Jennifer Weiner. (Atria) The story of two sisters, Jo and Bethie Kaufman, and their life experiences as the world around them changes drastically from the 1950s.

NONFICTION

1. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

2. American Carnage, by Tim Alberta. (Harper) Politico Magazine’s chief political correspondent narrates a decadelong civil war inside the GOP and Donald Trump’s concurrent ascension.

3. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

4. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

5. Three Women, by Lisa Taddeo. (Avid Reader) The inequality of female desire is explored through the sex lives of a homemaker, a high school student and a restaurant owner.

6. Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator and radio host makes his case that the press is aligned with political ideology. (b)

7. Justice on Trial, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino. (Regnery) The conservative authors give their take on the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (b)

8. America’s Reluctant Prince, by Steven M. Gillon. (Dutton) A historian describes John F. Kennedy Jr. through the lens of their decadeslong friendship.

9. Howard Stern Comes Again, by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster) The radio interviewer delves into some of his favorite on-air conversations from the past four decades of his career.

10. The Moment of Lift, by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron) The philanthropist shares stories of empowering women to improve society.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

3. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

5. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending July 20. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.