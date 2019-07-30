FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Under Currents, by Nora Roberts. (St. Martin’s) Echoes of a violent childhood reverberate for Zane Bigelow when he starts a new kind of family in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

3. Summer of ’69, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) The Levin family undergoes dramatic events with a son in Vietnam, a daughter in protests and dark secrets hiding beneath the surface.

4. City of Girls, by Elizabeth Gilbert. (Riverhead) An 89-year-old Vivian Morris looks back at the direction her life took when she entered the 1940s New York theater scene.

5. Backlash, by Brad Thor. (Emily Bestler/Atria) Cut off from any support, Scot Harvath fights to get his revenge.

6. Knife, by Jo Nesbo. (Knopf) After Rakel kicks him out, Harry Hole begins anew with the Oslo police’s cold-case office to investigate a serial rapist and killer from his past.

7. The Chain, by Adrian McKinty. (Mulholland/Little, Brown) Rachel Klein is ensnared in a pay-it-forward criminal enterprise involving ransoms and kidnapping.

8. Lost and Found, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) A photographer embarks on a road trip to reconnect with three men she might have married.

9. Evvie Drake Starts Over, by Linda Holmes. (Ballantine) In a seaside town in Maine, a former major league pitcher and a grieving widow assess their pasts.

10. Mrs. Everything, by Jennifer Weiner. (Atria) The story of two sisters, Jo and Bethie Kaufman, and their life experiences as the world around them changes drastically from the 1950s.

NONFICTION

1. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

2. Three Women, by Lisa Taddeo. (Avid Reader) The inequality of female desire is explored through the sex lives of a homemaker, a high school student and a restaurant owner.

3. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

4. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

5. Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark Levin. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator and radio host makes his case that the press is aligned with political ideology. (b)

6. Justice on Trial, by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino. (Regnery) The conservative authors give their take on the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. (b)

7. America’s Reluctant Prince, by Steven Gillon. (Dutton) A historian describes John F. Kennedy Jr. through the lens of their decadeslong friendship.

8. Songs of America, by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw. (Random House) Pulitzer Prize winner Meacham and Grammy Award winner McGraw explore how America was shaped by music.

9. The Second Mountain, by David Brooks. (Random House) A New York Times op-ed columnist espouses having an outward focus to attain a meaningful life.

10. The British Are Coming, by Rick Atkinson. (Holt) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and journalist begins his “Revolution Trilogy” with events from 1775 to 1777.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

3. Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)

4. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

5. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending July 13. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.