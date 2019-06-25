FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. City of Girls, by Elizabeth Gilbert. (Riverhead) An 89-year-old Vivian Morris looks back at the direction her life took when she entered the 1940s New York theater scene.

3. Unsolved, by James Patterson and David Ellis. (Little, Brown) A string of seemingly accidental and unrelated deaths confounds FBI agent Emmy Dockery.

4. Fall, by Neal Stephenson. (Morrow) A dead multibillionaire’s brain is scanned and turned back on at a time when humans live as digital souls.

5. Queen Bee, by Dorothea Benton Frank. (Morrow) A beekeeper’s quiet life is unsettled by her demanding mother, outgoing sister and neighboring widower.

6. On Earth We Were Briefly Gorgeous, by Ocean Vuong. (Penguin Press) Little Dog writes a letter to a mother who cannot read, revealing a family history.

7. The Guest Book, by Sarah Blake. (Flatiron) Evie Milton uncovers a story going back a couple of generations that may shatter a family myth.

8. Redemption, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The fifth book in the “Memory Man” series. The first man Amos Decker put behind bars asks to have his name cleared.

9. Skin Game, by Stuart Woods and Parnell Hall. (Putnam) The third book in the “Teddy Fay” series. Teddy Fay scours Paris’ underworld to find a treasonous criminal.

10. Sunset Beach, by Mary Kay Andrews. (St. Martin’s) Drue Campbell inherits a rundown beach bungalow and takes a job at her estranged father’s personal injury attorney office.

NONFICTION

1. Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator and radio host makes his case that the press is aligned with political ideology. (b)

2. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

3. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

4. Siege, by Michael Wolff. (Holt) The author of “Fire and Fury” weaves a story of the second year of the Trump White House.

5. Howard Stern Comes Again, by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster) The radio interviewer delves into some of his favorite on-air conversations from the past four decades of his career.

6. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

7. Sea Stories, by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central) A memoir by the retired four-star Navy admiral, including the capture of Saddam Hussein and the raid to kill Osama bin Laden.

8. The Moment of Lift, by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron) The philanthropist shares stories of empowering women to improve society.

9. The British Are Coming, by Rick Atkinson. (Holt) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and journalist begins his “Revolution Trilogy” with events from 1775 to 1777.

10. Naturally Tan, by Tan France. (St. Martin’s) A coming-of-age memoir by the “Queer Eye” star, with behind-the-scenes stories of the reality TV show.

ADVICE, HOW-TO, MISCELLANEOUS

1. Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered, by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. (Forge)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

3. Make Your Bed, by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central)

4. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

5. Everything Is ------, by Mark Manson. (Harper)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending June 8. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.