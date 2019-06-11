FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. The 18th Abduction, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) The 18th book in the “Women’s Murder Club” series. Lindsay Boxer investigates the disappearance of three female teachers.

3. Cari Mora, by Thomas Harris. (Grand Central) Hans-Peter Schneider pauses his ghastly deeds to seek a dead man’s gold hidden under a Miami mansion, but its caretaker’s surprising skills prove daunting.

4. Fire and Blood, by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam) The first volume of the two-part history of the Targaryens in Westeros.

5. Redemption, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The fifth book in the “Memory Man” series. The first man Amos Decker put behind bars asks to have his name cleared.

6. The Guest Book, by Sarah Blake. (Flatiron) Evie Milton uncovers a story going back a couple of generations that may shatter a family myth.

7. Sunset Beach, by Mary Kay Andrews. (St. Martin’s) Drue Campbell inherits a rundown beach bungalow and takes a job at her estranged father’s personal injury attorney office.

8. Blessing in Disguise, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Isabelle McAvoy faces challenges as she raises three daughters from three separate fathers on her own.

9. Neon Prey, by John Sandford. (Putnam) The 29th book in the “Prey” series. Lucas Davenport goes after a serial killer.

10. The Night Window, by Dean Koontz. (Bantam) The fifth book in the “Jane Hawk” series. The former FBI agent pursues a slew of bad guys, including a Vegas mob boss.

NONFICTION

1. Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator and radio host makes his case that the press is aligned with political ideology. (b)

2. Howard Stern Comes Again, by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster) The radio interviewer delves into some of his favorite on-air conversations from the past four decades.

3. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

4. Sea Stories, by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central) A memoir by the retired four-star Navy admiral, including the capture of Saddam Hussein and the raid to kill Osama bin Laden.

5. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for a university.

6. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

7. The Second Mountain, by David Brooks. (Random House) New York Times op-ed columnist espouses having an outward focus to attain a meaningful life.

8. Furious Hours, by Casey Cep. (Knopf) Harper Lee’s work on the true-crime story about a rural preacher accused of murdering five of his family members in the 1970s.

9. The British Are Coming, by Rick Atkinson. (Holt) Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and journalist begins his “Revolution Trilogy” with events from 1775 to 1777.

10. The Moment of Lift, by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron) The philanthropist shares stories of empowering women to improve society.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Make Your Bed, by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ---- by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

3. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

4. Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. Medical Medium Celery Juice, by Anthony William. (Hay House) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending May 25. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.