FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. The 18th Abduction, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) The 18th book in the “Women’s Murder Club” series. Lindsay Boxer investigates the disappearance of three female teachers.

3. Redemption, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The fifth book in the “Memory Man” series. The first man Amos Decker put behind bars asks to have his name cleared.

4. Neon Prey, by John Sandford. (Putnam) The 29th book in the “Prey” series. Lucas Davenport goes after a serial killer.

5. Lost Roses, by Martha Hall Kelly. (Ballantine) In 1914, New York socialite Eliza Ferriday works to help White Russian families escape from the revolution.

6. Normal People, by Sally Rooney. (Hogarth) The connection between a high school star athlete and a loner ebbs and flows when they go to Trinity College in Dublin.

7. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

8. A Woman Is No Man, by Etaf Rum. (Harper) A Palestinian-American teenager, much like her mother before her, faces the prospect of an arranged marriage.

9. Fire and Blood, by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam) The first volume of the two-part history of the Targaryens in Westeros.

10. Someone Knows, by Lisa Scottoline. (Putnam) A dark secret emerges when Allie Garvey returns home to attend a childhood friend’s funeral.

NONFICTION

1. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

2. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

3. The Second Mountain, by David Brooks. (Random House) A New York Times op-ed columnist espouses having an outward focus to attain a meaningful life.

4. The Moment of Lift, by Melinda Gates. (Flatiron) The philanthropist shares stories of empowering women to improve society.

5. Life Will Be the Death of Me, by Chelsea Handler. (Spiegel & Grau) The comedian chronicles going into therapy and becoming an advocate for change.

6. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, by Lori Gottlieb. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A psychotherapist gains unexpected insights when she becomes another therapist’s patient.

7. The Matriarch, by Susan Page. (Twelve) A biography of former First Lady Barbara Bush, based on interviews and her private diaries.

8. Shortest Way Home, by Pete Buttigieg. (Liveright) A memoir by the mayor of South Bend, Ind., and the first openly gay Democratic candidate to run for president of the United States.

9. Nanaville, by Anna Quindlen. (Random House) Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist observes the joys of being a grandmother.

10. Bad Blood, by John Carreyrou. (Knopf) The rise and fall of the biotech startup Theranos.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Stop Apologizing, by Rachel Hollis. (HarperCollins Leadership)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

4. Daring Greatly, by Brené Brown. (Avery) (b)

5. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

