FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Liar Liar, by James Patterson and Candice Fox. (Little, Brown) Detective Harriet Blue has become a dangerous fugitive from the law as she pursues murderer Regan Banks.

3. The Reckoning, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) A decorated World War II veteran shoots and kills a pastor inside a Mississippi church.

4. Turning Point, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Four American trauma doctors face difficult choices when they join a mass-casualty training program in Paris.

5. An Anonymous Girl, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen. (St. Martin’s) Jessica Farris’ life unravels when she signs up for Dr. Shields’ psychology study.

“Becoming” by Michelle Obama. (Penguin Random House) ORG XMIT: 1246519

6. Fire and Blood, by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam) Set 300 years before the events of “A Game of Thrones,” this is the first volume of the two-part history of the Targaryens in Westeros.

7. The Only Woman in the Room, by Marie Benedict. (Sourcebooks Landmark) Hedy Lamarr flees to Hollywood, where she becomes a screen star and develops technology that might combat the Nazis.

8. The New Iberia Blues, by James Lee Burke. (Simon & Schuster) Detective Dave Robicheaux and his new partner, Bailey Ribbons, investigate the death of a young woman by crucifixion.

9. Every Breath, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) Difficult choices surface when Hope Anderson and Tru Walls meet in a North Carolina seaside town.

10. Nine Perfect Strangers, by Liane Moriarty. (Flatiron) A romance writer becomes fascinated by the owner and director of a health resort.

NONFICTION

1. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes her journey from the South Side of Chicago to the White House, and how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

2. The First Conspiracy, by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch. (Flatiron) The story of a secret plot to kill George Washington in 1776.

3. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

4. The Point of It All, by Charles Krauthammer, edited by Daniel Krauthammer. (Crown Forum) A collection of essays, speeches and unpublished writings by the late conservative columnist.

5. The Truths We Hold, by Kamala Harris. (Penguin Press) A memoir by a daughter of immigrants who was raised in Oakland, Calif., and became the second black woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate.

6. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, by Yuval Noah Harari. (Spiegel & Grau) Technological, political and social issues in the modern era, and the choices individuals might consider in facing them.

7. How to Change Your Mind, by Michael Pollan. (Penguin Press) A personal account of how psychedelics might help the mentally ill and people dealing with everyday challenges.

8. Women Rowing North, by Mary Pipher. (Bloomsbury) Reflections on the ageism, misogyny and loss that women might encounter as they grow older.

9. The Library Book, by Susan Orlean. (Simon & Schuster) The story of the 1986 fire at the Los Angeles Public Library provides a backdrop to the evolution and purpose of libraries.

10. Bad Blood, by John Carreyrou. (Knopf) The rise and fall of Theranos, the biotech startup that failed to deliver on its promise to make blood testing more efficient.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, by Marie Kondo. (Ten Speed)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

4. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, by Lysa TerKeurst. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

5. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Jan. 19. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.