FICTION

1. Elevation, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A man who is losing weight without getting thinner forms an unlikely alliance with his neighbors who are dealing with prejudices.

2. The Reckoning, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) A decorated World War II veteran shoots and kills a pastor inside a Mississippi church.

3. Dark Sacred Night, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) Detective Renée Ballard teams up with retired detective Harry Bosch, who is working on a cold case.

4. Every Breath, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) Difficult choices surface when Hope Anderson and Tru Walls meet in a North Carolina seaside town.

5. Unsheltered, by Barbara Kingsolver. (Harper) Intertwined stories of two families that live in different centuries on the same street corner in Vineland, N.J.

6. The Next Person You Meet in Heaven, by Mitch Albom. (Harper) The sequel to “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” follows Annie on her heavenly journey.

7. A Spark of Light, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) The lives of patients, doctors and activists intersect when a gunman holds them hostage in a woman’s health center in Mississippi.

8. Ambush, by James Patterson and James O. Born. (Little, Brown) Michael Bennett discovers that an assassin is targeting him and his family.

9. Holy Ghost, by John Sandford. (Putnam) Virgil Flowers investigates shootings in a Minnesota town following an attempt to revive its ailing economy.

10. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

NONFICTION

1. Beastie Boys Book, by Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz. (Spiegel & Grau) The story of the New York band that went from performing hard-core punk music to hip-hop stardom.

2. Hindsight, by Justin Timberlake. (Harper Design) A memoir by the actor and Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter.

3. Killing the SS, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt) A look at the postwar manhunt for members of Hitler’s inner circle.

4. Ship of Fools, by Tucker Carlson. (Free Press) Fox News anchor argues that America’s ruling class is out of touch with everyday citizens.

5. Fear, by Bob Woodward. (Simon & Schuster) Based on hours of interviews with sources, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist describes debates and decisionmaking within the Trump White House.

6. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) The former Los Angeles Laker describes various skills and techniques he used on the court.

7. Almost Everything, by Anne Lamott. (Riverhead) Brief explorations into finding hope and wisdom in times of despair and uncertainty.

8. Brief Answers to the Big Questions, by Stephen Hawking. (Bantam) A collection of essays from the late scientist’s personal archive that address 10 imponderables.

9. Leadership, by Doris Kearns Goodwin. (Simon & Schuster) The challenges that shaped the leadership abilities of four presidents: Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.

10. I Might Regret This, by Abbi Jacobson. (Grand Central) A collection of anecdotes and reflections from the co-creator of “Broad City.”

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. Cook Like a Pro, by Ina Garten. (Clarkson Potter)

3. Medical Medium Liver Rescue, by Anthony William. (Hay House) (b)

4. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Nov. 3. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.