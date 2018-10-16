FICTION

1. An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, by Hank Green. (Dutton) After posting a video that goes viral, April May must deal with the pressures of becoming an internet sensation.

2. Vince Flynn: Red War, by Kyle Mills. (Emily Bestler/Atria) When the Russian prime minister plots to invade the Baltics, only Mitch Rapp can stop him.

3. Juror #3, by James Patterson and Nancy Allen. (Little, Brown) Ruby Bozarth defends a college football star charged in a felony case complicated by a second murder.

4. Transcription, by Kate Atkinson. (Little, Brown) Ten years later, figures from a BBC radio producer's past as an M15 recruit in 1940 confront her.

5. Lethal White, by Robert Galbraith. (Mulholland/Little, Brown) The fourth book in the Cormoran Strike series. Detectives Strike and Ellacott investigate a crime a young man may have witnessed as a child; by J.K. Rowling, writing pseudonymously.

6. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

7. Vengeful, by V.E. Schwab. (Tor) Marcella Riggins pits two ExtraOrdinaries against each other as she menaces the city of Merit.

8. Time's Convert, by Deborah Harkness. (Viking) During his lover's journey to immortality, a vampire's past returns to haunt them both.

9. Shadow Tyrants, by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison. (Putnam) Juan Cabrillo and his crew fight two destructive adversaries.

10. In His Father's Footsteps, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) The son of two Holocaust survivors struggles to become his own person after his marriage falls apart.

NONFICTION

1. Fear, by Bob Woodward. (Simon & Schuster) Based on hours of interviews with sources, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist describes debates and decisionmaking within the Trump White House.

2. In Pieces, by Sally Field. (Grand Central) A memoir by the two-time Academy Award and three-time Emmy Award winner.

3. The Dichotomy of Leadership, by Jocko Willink and Leif Babin. (St. Martin's) Using combat and training experiences, former Navy SEALs explain some opposing forces in leading others. (b)

4. Leadership, by Doris Kearns Goodwin. (Simon & Schuster) The challenges that shaped the leadership abilities of four presidents: Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson.

5. These Truths, by Jill Lepore. (Norton) An investigation of truth in America traced through its intertwining histories of politics, law, technology and journalism.

6. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for university.

7. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, by Yuval Noah Harari. (Spiegel & Grau) Technological, political and social issues in the modern era, and the choices individuals might consider in facing them.

8. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward, easy-to-understand introduction to the universe.

9. How to Be a Good Creature, by Sy Montgomery. Illustrated by Rebecca Green. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) The naturalist's memoir covering lessons of empathy, gratitude and loss she learned while studying 13 animals.

10. Belichick, by Ian O'Connor. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A biography of the head coach of the New England Patriots, who led the team to five Super Bowl championship victories.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. Whiskey in a Teacup, by Reese Witherspoon. (Touchstone)

3. Cravings: Hungry for More, by Chrissy Teigen and Adeena Sussman. (Clarkson Potter)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

5. This Is the Day, by Tim Tebow with A.J. Gregory. (WaterBrook)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Sept. 29. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.