FICTION

1. The Other Woman, by Daniel Silva. (Harper) Gabriel Allon, the art restorer and assassin, fights the Russians to decide the fate of the postwar global order.

2. The President Is Missing, by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. (Little, Brown and Knopf) President Jonathan Duncan takes on adversaries at home and abroad.

3. Cottage by the Sea, by Debbie Macomber. (Ballantine) Annie Marlow forms new relationships in the Pacific Northwest as she tries to recover from tragedy.

4. The Outsider, by Stephen King. (Scribner) A detective investigates a seemingly wholesome member of the community when an 11-year-old boy’s body is found.

5. The Perfect Couple, by Elin Hilderbrand. (Little, Brown) A body is found in Nantucket Harbor hours before a picture-perfect wedding.

6. All We Ever Wanted, by Emily Giffin. (Ballantine) A scandal sends members of two Nashville families into chaos.

7. Spymaster, by Brad Thor. (Emily Bestler/Atria) The 18th book in the Scot Harvath series.

8. Clock Dance, by Anne Tyler. (Knopf) A window into Willa Drake’s life over 50 years and how she adjusts to some of life’s surprises.

9. The Good Fight, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Meredith McKenzie embraces and eschews the values of her family of lawyers during the tumultuous 1960s.

10. When Life Gives You Lululemons, by Lauren Weisberger. (Simon & Schuster) Emily Charlton plans a comeback from the suburbs.

NONFICTION

1. Liars, Leakers and Liberals, by Jeanine Pirro. (Center Street) Legal analyst and Fox News host argues in favor of President Donald Trump. (b)

2. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for a university.

3. Calypso, by David Sedaris. (Little, Brown) A collection of comedic stories on mortality, middle age and a beach house dubbed the Sea Section.

4. The Soul of America, by Jon Meacham. (Random House) The present political climate is contextualized through the lens of difficult moments in American history.

5. Indianapolis, by Lynn Vincent and Sara Vladic. (Simon & Schuster) A newly researched look into the sinking of the heavy cruiser Indianapolis, the story of its survivors and the fight to exonerate the court-martialed skipper.

6. How to Change Your Mind, by Michael Pollan. (Penguin Press) A personal account of how psychedelics might help the mentally ill and people dealing with everyday challenges. (x)

7. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward, easy-to-understand introduction to the universe.

8. The Plot to Destroy Democracy, by Malcolm Nance. (Hachette) Former U.S. intelligence officer describes the tools and techniques used by Vladimir Putin to affect the 2016 election.

9. Bad Blood, by John Carreyrou. (Knopf) The rise and fall of the biotech startup Theranos.

10. The Death of Truth, by Michiko Kakutani. (Tim Duggan) Former New York Times chief book critic examines the cultural forces that have chipped away at reason and common values.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. The Plant Paradox, by Steven R. Gundry. (Harper Wave/HarperCollins)

5. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending July 21. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.