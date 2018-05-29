FICTION

1. The 17th Suspect, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) The latest installment in the Women’s Murder Club series. Detective Lindsay Boxer searches for a killer in San Francisco.

2. The Fallen, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) Amos Decker, known as the Memory Man, puts his talents toward solving a string of murders in a Rust Belt town.

3. The High Tide Club, by Mary Kay Andrews. (St. Martin’s) An eccentric millionaire enlists attorney Brooke Trappnell to fix old wrongs, which sets up a potential scandal and murder.

4. Twisted Prey, by John Sandford. (Putnam) The 28th book in the Prey series. A federal marshal looks into the actions of a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

5. The Crooked Staircase, by Dean Koontz. (Bantam) Rogue FBI agent Jane Hawk is on the lam from the government and a secret group causing a rash of murder-suicides.

6. Warlight, by Michael Ondaatje. (Knopf) In Britain after World War II, two teenage siblings are taken under the tutelage of a mysterious man and his cronies who served during the war.

7. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate. (Ballantine) A South Carolina lawyer learns about the questionable practices of a Tennessee orphanage.

8. Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng. (Penguin Press) An artist upends a quiet town outside Cleveland.

9. The Hellfire Club, by Jake Tapper. (Little, Brown) Charlie Marder, a World War II veteran and unlikely congressman, gets entangled in a dangerous series of events in 1950s D.C.

10. The Great Alone, by Kristin Hannah. (St. Martin’s) A former prisoner of war returns from Vietnam and moves his family to Alaska, where they face tough conditions.

NONFICTION

1. The Soul of America, by Jon Meacham. (Random House) The Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer contextualizes the present political climate through the lens of difficult moments in American history.

2. Barracoon, by Zora Neale Hurston. (Amistad) A previously unpublished, first-person account of Cudjo Lewis, a man who was transported and enslaved 50 years after the slave trade was banned.

3. A Higher Loyalty, by James Comey. (Flatiron) The former FBI director recounts cases and personal events that shaped his outlook on justice, and analyzes the leadership styles of three presidents.

4. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, by Michelle McNamara. (Harper) The late true-crime journalist’s search for the serial murderer and rapist known as “The Golden State Killer.”

5. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

6. War on Peace, by Ronan Farrow. (Norton) A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist chronicles the deterioration of U.S. diplomacy.

7. Measure What Matters, by John Doerr. (Portfolio/Penguin) How a goal-setting system helped large tech companies succeed. (b)

8. The Light Within Me, by Ainsley Earhardt with Mark Tabb. (Harper) A memoir by one of the hosts of “Fox & Friends.” (b)

9. Fascism: A Warning, by Madeleine Albright with Bill Woodward. (Harper) The former secretary of state examines the legacy of fascism in the 20th century and its potential revival.

10. Obama, by Pete Souza. (Little, Brown) More than 300 pictures of the former president by his White House photographer, with behind-the-scenes stories.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. I’ve Been Thinking ..., by Maria Shriver. (Pamela Dorman/Viking)

5. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending May 12. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.