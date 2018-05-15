FICTION

1. Twisted Prey, by John Sandford. (Putnam) The 28th book in the Prey series. A federal marshal looks into the actions of a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

2. The Fallen, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) Amos Decker, known as the Memory Man, puts his talents toward solving a string of murders in a Rust Belt town.

3. The Hellfire Club, by Jake Tapper. (Little, Brown) Charlie Marder, a World War II veteran and unlikely congressman, gets entangled in a dangerous series of events in 1950s D.C.

4. Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng. (Penguin Press) An artist upends a quiet town outside Cleveland.

5. I've Got My Eyes on You, by Mary Higgins Clark. (Simon & Schuster) A high school guidance counselor tries to uncover the identity of her sister's murderer.

6. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate. (Ballantine) A South Carolina lawyer learns about the questionable practices of a Tennessee orphanage.

7. The Female Persuasion, by Meg Wolitzer. (Riverhead) The relationship between a college freshman and a famous feminist reveals the challenges of intergenerational feminism.

8. After Anna, by Lisa Scottoline. (St. Martin's) A woman marries a widower and reunites with her teenage daughter who is murdered soon afterward, and the husband is put on trial for it.

9. The Woman in the Window, by A.J. Finn. (Morrow) A recluse who drinks heavily and takes prescription drugs may have witnessed a crime across from her Harlem townhouse.

10. The Great Alone, by Kristin Hannah. (St. Martin's) A former prisoner of war returns from Vietnam and moves his family to Alaska, where they face tough conditions. (x)

NONFICTION

1. A Higher Loyalty, by James Comey. (Flatiron) The former FBI director recounts cases and personal events that shaped his outlook on justice, and analyzes the leadership styles of three presidents.

2. I'll Be Gone in the Dark, by Michelle McNamara. (Harper) The late true-crime journalist's search for the serial murderer and rapist known as "The Golden State Killer."

3. War on Peace, by Ronan Farrow. (Norton) Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist chronicles the deterioration of American diplomacy.

4. Fascism: A Warning, by Madeleine Albright with Bill Woodward. (Harper) The former secretary of state examines the legacy of fascism in the 20th century and its potential revival.

5. Suicide of the West, by Jonah Goldberg. (Crown Forum) A senior editor at National Review assesses issues plaguing the left and the right.

6. The Light Within Me, by Ainsley Earhardt with Mark Tabb. (Harper) A memoir by one of the hosts of "Fox & Friends." (b)

7. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

8. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward, easy-to-understand introduction to the universe. (x)

9. The Girl Who Smiled Beads, by Clemantine Wamariya and Elizabeth Weil. (Crown) A child and her sister flee the Rwandan genocide and suffer hardships together in Africa, only to go on different paths as refugees in the United States.

10. Measure What Matters, by John Doerr. (Portfolio/Penguin) How a goal-setting system helped large tech companies succeed.(b)

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Magnolia Table, by Joanna Gaines with Marah Stets. (Morrow)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. Everybody Always, by Bob Goff. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

5. The Clean 20, by Ian K. Smith. (St. Martin's) (b)

