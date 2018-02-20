FICTION

1. Dark in Death, by J.D. Robb. (St. Martin’s) Lt. Eve Dallas must find a killer inspired by police thrillers before another victim is murdered.

2. Still Me, by Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) Louisa Clark moves to New York and is torn between high society and the life she enjoys at a vintage clothing store.

3. The Woman in the Window, by A.J. Finn. (Morrow) A recluse who drinks heavily and takes prescription drugs may have witnessed a crime across from her Harlem townhouse.

4. Fall From Grace, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) A widow left out of her husband’s will tries to make a new life as a fashion designer.

5. Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng. (Penguin Press) An artist upends a quiet town outside Cleveland.

“Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff

6. Origin, by Dan Brown. (Doubleday) A symbology professor goes on a perilous quest with a beautiful museum director.

7. Before We Were Yours, by Lisa Wingate. (Ballantine) A South Carolina lawyer learns about the questionable practices of a Tennessee orphanage.

8. The Wife Between Us, by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen. (St. Martin’s) The story of a love triangle is told from several points of view. (x)

9. The Rooster Bar, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Three students at a sleazy for-profit law school hope to expose the student-loan banker who runs it.

10. The Grave’s a Fine and Private Place, by Alan Bradley. (Delacorte) Flavia de Luce, a young British sleuth, gets involved in solving a murder after experiencing a family tragedy. (x)

NONFICTION

1. Fire and Fury, by Michael Wolff. (Holt) A journalist offers an inside account of the first year of the Trump White House.

2. All-American Murder, by James Patterson and Alex Abramovich with Mike Harvkey. (Little, Brown) The story of Aaron Hernandez, the New England Patriots player convicted of first-degree murder.

3. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, by Neil deGrasse Tyson. (Norton) A straightforward, easy-to-understand introduction to the universe.

4. Killers of the Flower Moon, by David Grann. (Doubleday) The story of a murder spree in 1920s Oklahoma that targeted Osage Indians.

5. When, by Daniel H. Pink. (Riverhead) Research from several fields reveals the ideal time to make small decisions and big life changes.

6. Leonardo da Vinci, by Walter Isaacson. (Simon & Schuster) A biography of the Italian Renaissance polymath which connects his work in various disciplines. (x)

7. Rise and Kill First, by Ronen Bergman. (Random House) A history of Israel’s targeted assassination programs, with accounts from current and former members of the Israeli government.

8. It’s Even Worse Than You Think, by David Cay Johnston. (Simon & Schuster) A case for how the scope of the Trump presidency differs from all the others.

9. Brave, by Rose McGowan. (HarperOne) Hollywood actress details growing up in a cult and the traumas of the entertainment industry.

10. The Last Black Unicorn, by Tiffany Haddish. (Gallery) Comedian recounts growing up in South Central Los Angeles and finding success after a period of homelessness.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Crushing It!, by Gary Vaynerchuk. (HarperBusiness) (b)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (HarperOne/HarperCollins) (b)

3. You Are a Badass, by Jen Sincero. (Running Press)

4. The Five Love Languages, by Gary Chapman. (Northfield)

5. Principles, by Ray Dalio. (Simon & Schuster)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Feb. 3. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.