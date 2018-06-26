New Timberwolves Josh Okogie and Keita Bates-Diop met the Twin Cities media on Tuesday outside the team offices and were set to start their new jobs quickly.

“We’ll begin tonight — their first workout is tonight,” said Wolves coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau.

The players, taken in the NBA Draft on Thursday night, said they were ready to make the big step.

“I think the biggest piece of advice I’ve received is that I’m in charge of my day-to-day, my decisions,” said Okogie, a 6-4 shooting guard who was the team’s first round pick (20th overall) out of Georgia Tech. “I have to be well-suited on and off the court.”

Bates-Diop was taken in the second round (48th) after winning Big Ten player of the year honors as a guard/forward at Ohio State. He was pegged as a first rounder in many mock drafts, but if his fall to the second round hurt him, he didn’t show it.

“It’s an emotional night regardless,” he said. “I’m just happy to be here and get to work.”

Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau with Josh Okogie, center, and Keita Bates-Diop, right, at Tuesday’s news conference.

Thibodeau cited on draft night both players’ versatility, wingspan, two-way play and their ability to play multiple positions in a league that increasingly is becoming positionless, and reiterated that on Tuesday.

Okogie, 19, will wear No. 20 — because he was picked 20th, he said — and the 22-year-old Bates-Diop was given No. 33.

About the new Timberwolves:

Josh Okogie

Taken: First round, 20th overall

Position: Shooting guard

College: Georgia Tech

Size: 6-4, 213 pounds

Age: 19 Born in Lagos, Nigeria on Sept. 1, 1998

High school: Shiloh, Ga.

A strong, athletic guard with a 7-foot wingspan, Okogie tested well at the pre-draft combine. An aggressive player with an OK three-point shot, he was most effective at Georgia Tech when he attacked the basket and got to the free throw line. … His length should translate to strong perimeter defense. …. Averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the 2017-18 season, was a third-team All-ACC pick. … Shot 45.3 percent overall as a freshman at Georgia Tech, 41.6 percent last season. … A relatively raw talent, Okogie may need some development.

Keita Bates-Diop

Taken: Second round, 48th overall

Position: Small forward

College: Ohio State

Size: 6-8, 235 pounds

Age: 22 Born in Bloomington, Ill. on Jan. 23, 1996

High school: University High School, Normal, Ill.

The Big Ten Player of the Year after averaging 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Buckeyes. … Hit 66 three-pointers last season, his fourth at Ohio State. … Had a stress fracture in his left leg as a junior and missed all but nine games. … One of the oldest players drafted Thursday. … His father, Richard Bates, played at Creighton.