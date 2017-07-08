New Timberwolves player Taj Gibson was arrested in New York City and charged with a moving vehicle violation and driving with a suspended license early Thursday morning, four days after he agreed to a two-year, $28 million contract to play in Minnesota.

According to the New York Police Department, police observed a 2016 Mercedes Benz sedan make an illegal U-turn in the borough of Queens just before 3 a.m. local time Thursday. Police stopped the vehicle and the operator, identified as Gibson, produced an Illinois driver’s license that a computer check determined to be suspended.

Gibson, 32, was arrested at the scene, transported to a nearby precinct and charged with aggravated unlicensed operator and a traffic moving violation for the illegal U-turn. He was ordered to appear in court on Sept. 1 and released from the station house about 90 minutes later.

The Wolves are expected to finalize his signing as a free agent before he and newly signed teammate Jeff Teague are scheduled to be officially introduced at a Monday afternoon news conference.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Gibson played his first seven-plus NBA seasons in Chicago before he was traded to Oklahoma City in February. He became free to sign with any league team on July 1 and shortly thereafter reached an agreement to play for the Wolves and their coach/president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau, who coached him for five seasons in Chicago.