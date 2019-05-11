Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas hasn’t wasted much time tackling the major decisions he has ahead of him. After spending Monday at his introductory news conference and Tuesday getting to know the organization better, Rosas has spent a lot of time the past three days in detailed conversations with interim coach Ryan Saunders about the future of the head coaching position, a source told the Star Tribune on Friday.

But Rosas hasn’t made a final decision on who will be the Wolves coach. He will continue evaluating the position and reach a decision over the next seven to 10 days, the source said.

Saunders and Rosas met for several hours Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and have gone over all facets of the franchise. Their discussions ranged from personnel to style of play, player development, building an assistant coaching staff and how to modernize the Wolves offense into a up-tempo efficient offense. But their conversations haven’t just dealt with on the court issues. They have discussed the importance of communication, leadership and how best to succeed in the Minnesota market in collaboration with other aspects of the organization, the source said.

At his introductory press conference, Rosas, who spent 16 years in the Rockets organization, vowed to take a thorough examination of the Wolves and its operations.

“We want to make educated decisions,” Rosas said Monday. “One thing I’ll bring from Houston is we’re going to question the norm with everything that we do. [Owner] Glen [Taylor] wants us to have a world class organization and I believe we have the resources to build that here. We want a sustainable model that’s going to have success.”

Saunders, 33, took over the Wolves after Taylor fired Tom Thibodeau — who served as both the coach and the president of basketball operations — on Jan. 6.

Under Saunders, the Wolves went 17-25 and missed the playoffs, but Saunders has strong relationships with players such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins along with Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune. Like, Rosas, Saunders is also a believer in analytics and using that to help guide lineup decisions and style of play.

The perception around the league and the Wolves since late in the season was that Saunders would stay on as coach, and that hasn’t changed since Rosas took over, but Rosas will continue to evaluate what direction he’d like to move in over the next seven to 10 days.

Upon taking the job there was no mandate for Rosas to keep either Saunders or general manager Scott Layden, whose future with the team is still unknown.

Rosas will represent the Wolves on Tuesday at the draft lottery in Chicago. They have a 3% chance of landing the No. 1 pick and a 13.9% chance of jumping from the 10th spot into the top four. Rosas will also be in Chicago for the NBA draft combine on Thursday and Friday.