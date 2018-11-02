A man from New Ulm, Minn., died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car while crossing a main street in the Brown County city.
Tammy L. Waibel, 48, was driving west on Broadway Avenue around 4:25 p.m. when her Dodge Journey struck Craig L. Schmidt, 63, who was crossing Broadway.
Police said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
Schmidt was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he died.
