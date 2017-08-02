As hundreds gathered Wednesday to inaugurate the new St. Croix River bridge, Gov. Mark Dayton cleared up a mystery about the exact time motorists can start crossing it.

Mary McComber, the mayor of Oak Park Heights where the bridge stands, was at the podium when Dayton leaned from his chair and spoke to his transportation commissioner, Charlie Zelle.

“Charlie, is it still 8 p.m.?” Dayton asked.

McComber turned to the microphone. “Gov. Dayton has ruled it will be 8 p.m. tonight,” she told the cheering crowd, which stretched the length of a football field from the podium and included hundreds of onlookers on the hills on either side.

Those cutting the ribbon Wednesday for the new four-lane bridge — centerpiece of a $646 million project that included new connecting highways on both sides of the river — included Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin, U.S. Reps. Ron Kind and Sean Duffy of Wisconsin, and Tom Spaniol, chairman of St. Joseph, Wis., across the river from Oak Park Heights.

The new bridge replaces the Stillwater Lift Bridge, which will be close to motor vehicle traffic and become part of a 5-mile loop trail for pedestrians and cyclists.

Stillwater will host an event at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lowell Park to mark the transition from one bridge to the next.

“I’ve waiting since November 1960 for this bridge to open,” said Carolyn Craig, a retired county nurse living in New Richmond, Wis.

Bob Winter, of Lake Elmo, said the new bridge will bring considerable change to the St. Croix Valley.

“We’ve been waiting for this forever,” he said.