Organizers for the inaugural global health care summit that will be held this fall in Minneapolis have firmed up their presentation lineup with 21 additional guest speakers.

MANOVA – The Global Healthcare Summit will be held October 8-11 and is a collaboration sponsored by the Medical Alley Association and 2023 Partners.

They believe Minnesota is in the right place and time to host a global conference on the future of health, retail and technology.

Speakers announced this week include former U.S. Senate majority leader Bill Frist (R-TN) and political pundits James Carville and Mary Matlin who will discuss healthcare trends and healthcare in the context of the 2018 elections.

Additional speakers are coming from across the country and Minnesota including Victoria Holt, CEO of Maple Plain-based Proto Labs Inc. a digital manufacturing company that makes custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. Their clients include medical technology companies who use Proto Labs 3D printing, CNC machining and injection molding capabilities.

“We’re excited to participate in the MANOVA Global Summit with its agenda of leading global thought leaders,” Holt said in a prepared statement. “We are particularly thrilled to see the focus on innovations, business model disruptions and product and service breakthroughs from a global perspective in the summit’s program.”

Previously announced speakers include: Arianna Huffington, co-founder of the Huffington Post; Sam Kass, former Senior Policy Advisor on Nutrition for President Obama; and Andy Slavitt, former head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services under President Obama and is current head of Town Hall Ventures;

““We are pleased to have confirmed this outstanding roster of presenters for MANOVA and look forward to announcing additional presenters very soon,” said Mark Addicks, CEO of marketing agency 2023 Partners which is helping develop and launch what will be an annual global conference that will discuss the biggest issues in health, technology and retail.

Tickets for the event are available. Early bird tickets available through August 8 are $850, prices climb to $1500 on August 9th.