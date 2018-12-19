Strong population growth in the last two years makes it more likely that Minnesota will retain its eight U.S. House seats after the 2020 census.

But U.S. Census Bureau estimates of state populations released Thursday show that the state is still at risk of losing a representative in Washington because other states are growing even faster.

“It’s still very close,” said Minnesota demographer Susan Brower.

She’s encouraged by increases the past couple of years in the migration of residents from other states. “That’s a pretty big change for us,” she said, attributing the influx to Minnesota’s strong economy.

Since 2010, Minnesota’s population has grown by nearly 6 percent, much of it in the past three years. The new data, which tracked changes between July 1, 2017, and July 1 of this year, estimates that the state’s population now tops 5.6 million.

But nine states and the District of Columbia experienced double-digit growth estimates in the same period.

Census data is used to calculate the apportionment of 435 U.S. House seats. Changes in congressional delegation numbers in turn affect each state’s allotment of the 538 Electoral College votes.

Kimball Brace of Election Data Services, a Virginia consulting firm, said the fate of Minnesota’s eighth seat in the U.S. House depends on whether short- or long-term trends continue between now and the 2020 count.

If recent population growth patterns are a sign of things to come, the state would retain the seat. But if population trajectories dating back to 2010 are projected ahead, the seat would be lost.

“This bump that you’re seeing is potentially having an impact,” Brace said. “The key is: Will that bump continue?’

The state’s tenuous hold on its eighth U.S. House seat puts pressure on Minnesota to ensure a complete count of its residents in the upcoming census, Brace said.

The U.S. Commerce Department budget, which includes funding for the Census Bureau, is among the federal spending plans now hung up in Congress, he noted.

Brower is hopeful that a corner has been turned. For the first six years of this decade, she said, “we weren’t growing enough.” Now, Minnesota’s growth “has surpassed the Midwest region.”

Another big shift in the state’s demographics is a few decades off, Brower said. By the early 2040s, the number of deaths will outstrip births in the aging population.