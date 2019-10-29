A new quick-service Vietnamese restaurant will take over the short-lived Tim Hortons of Dinkytown. Bánh mì, egg rolls, rice platters and four kinds of pho will replace the Canadian coffee and doughnut chain in February 2020 with the opening of Pho Mai (319 14th Av. SE., Mpls., phomaimn.com).

This is the second restaurant for the owners of MT Noodles in Brooklyn Park (8459 W. Broadway Av., Brooklyn Park, 763-315-3055, mtnoodles.com).

Co-owners Michael Bui and his mother, Anh Bui, emigrated to Minnesota from Vietnam in 1980. Michael met his wife Mai, also a co-owner, at the University of Minnesota, so the location of the new restaurant is something of a homecoming for them, Michael said.

MT Noodles’ bestselling menu items will be available at Pho Mai, including Goi Cuon spring rolls, Com Dac Biet rice platter, in addition to their Vietnamese sandwiches and beef noodle soups.

Given the proximity of the U, the new concept will speed up service.

“We’re going to make a few things, but make them fresh, fast, delicious and affordable,” Bui said. “I like to call it Fast Gourmet Dining ...”