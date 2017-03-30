The memorial fence at Paisley Park is back. Temporarily, that is.

On April 3 and April 10, people will be allowed onto the Paisley Park grounds to display items on a new Purple fence near the main entrance to Prince’s studio complex in Chanhassen.

A stretch of cyclone fence has been erected and covered with some purple fabric. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on those two Mondays, fans will be allowed to drive into Paisley, park and place a memento/memorial on the fence. There is no charge or entrance fee.

People who pay to go on Paisley Park museum tours on other dates will also be given the opportunity to attach a memento to the temporary fence.

You’ll recall that the permanent fence surrounding the Paisley Park grounds became the focal point for fans who came from all over the world to pay their respects after Prince died in his studio complex on April 21.

About a month later, Bremer Trust, which was handling Prince’s estate at the time, ordered that the photos, paintings, signs, flowers and other mementos be removed. Attempts have been made to preserve the items, some of which are on display indoors as part of the Paisley Park museum exhibits.

On the newly specified dates, people will be allowed to pose for a photo – taken by a Paisley staffer – before placing their items on the fence. The photos will be posted on Paisley Park’ Facebook page.

This Purple fence will be up until April 20, according to a Paisley Park spokesperson. But the mementos will be preserved by the museum’s staff as were previous memorials.

“The Celebration” -- featuring live concerts, panel discussions and tours of Prince’s studio complex -- will be held April 20-23 at Paisley Park.