Inspire Brands Inc. will cut 132 jobs from May to January at Buffalo Wild Wings’ corporate office in Golden Valley, the company told state economic officials Wednesday.

The decision came after Inspire, an Atlanta-based firm previously named for Arby’s, its main holding, acquired Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.9 billion last month. Executives since then identified jobs that overlapped with its headquarters operation.

“As part of the integration of our brands, there were some positions that were eliminated,” Inspire said in a statement.

Most of the layoffs will happen later in the year, with less than one-third happening over the next two months, an Inspire spokesman said. The first will be in late May, the company told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development in a mandated notice.

Some people are being offered jobs at the Inspire headquarters in Atlanta, the company said.

The ongoing corporate presence of Buffalo Wild Wings in Golden Valley is up in the air. The spokesman said Inspire executives likely won’t know until late this year how many people it will need in Minnesota to run Buffalo Wild Wings.

For the moment, the former chief financial officer of Buffalo Wild Wings, Alexander Ware, is leading the business and reporting to Paul Brown, chief executive of Inspire.

Buffalo Wild Wings moved to the Twin Cities from Ohio in the late 1980s and grew from a chain of 50 restaurants in the mid-1990s to one with more than 1,200 today.

Inspire’s biggest shareholder is Roark Capital Group, an Atlanta investment firm that also has controlling stakes in chains like Auntie Anne’s, Carl’s Jr., Cinnabon, Hardees, Jimmy John’s, Naf Naf Grill, Schlotzsky’s and Wingstop.