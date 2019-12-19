There was a fast-break opportunity for the Timberwolves late in the third quarter Wednesday night. A 13-point halftime deficit had been trimmed to nine when, out on the break, Jordan Bell went in for a slam dunk.

And missed.

The ball bounced to Andrew Wiggins, who then missed a layup. Moments later, at the other end, New Orleans got a corner three from Josh Hart.

– and their eighth straight at Target Center – while watching the Pelicans end a 13-game losing streak of their own:

New Orleans 107-100.

For the Pelicans (7-22), it was their first win since Nov. 21. The Wolves (10-16) haven’t won a game since Nov. 27; the two teams were a combined 0-for-20 since Thanksgiving.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Derrick Favors (22) blocks a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Treveon Graham, left, as Andrew Wiggins (22) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

To be fair, the Wolves were without center Karl-Anthony Towns, who sat because of a sore left knee.

Not surprisingly, the Wolves struggled on offense. They shot just 37.9 percent overall, made just 10 of 27 three-pointers. Wiggins scored 27 points, but needed 23 shots. Robert Covington scored 15, but was 5-for-17.

Continuing a recent trend, the defense struggled as well. Brandon Ingram blistered the Wolves for 34 points, making 12 of 22 shots. The Pelicans, who shot 44.2 percent overall, made of 14 of 33 three-pointers. Jrue Holidan scored 18, J.J. Redick scored12.

The Wolves, who started three of the four quarters with 7-0 runs, did it in the fourth, with Noah Vonleh scoring five of them, to trim the Pelicans lead to eight.

It was still eight after Traveon Graham hit a three-pointer with 7:25 left.

– with Jrue Holiday (xx points) hitting two three-pointers, to push the lead to 18 with 5:11 left, and the Wolves didn’t threaten again.

After a promising start, the first quarter was pretty grim for the Wolves.

Minnesota jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead, one that included a three-pointer by Dieng.

The rest of the quarter: New Orleans 32, Wolves 18.

The Wolves just didn’t have an answer for Ingram, who scored 18 points in 11 minutes in the first quarter. That included two three-pointers, two three-point plays, two rebounds and two assists.

The Wolves made three of their first four shots, then missed 13 of their next 19.

Meanwhile, between Ingram and Redick (eight first-quarter points), the Pelicans made half of their eight three-pointers while taking a 32-25 lead into the second quarter.

The second quarter was one streak after another.

Wiggins had five as the Wolves opened with another 7-0 run o tie the score at 32. The Pelicans responded with a 13-2 run to go up 45-34 on two free throws by Jrue Holiday. With Covington and Wiggins hitting three-pointers, the Wolves reeled off eight straight.

But Lonzo Ball hit two three pointers as the Pelicans ended the half on an 18-8 run to go up 13 at the half. By that time Ingram had 25 points.

– and Hart hit the three – that threat ended, and the Pelicans pushed the lead to 15 entering the fourth.