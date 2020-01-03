A life of crime

“Joker” (R; ⋆⋆⋆) was one of the most polarizing movies of 2019. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who, struggling with mental illness and an unjust system, devolves into becoming the infamous supervillain and archrival of Batman. The film aims to create empathy for the character, blaming his environment for inspiring his eventual life of crime.

Katie Foran-McHale, Tribune News Service

