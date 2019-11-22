Tale of a whistleblower

A new whistleblower may be dominating the headlines, but the story of Katharine Gun, less known in the U.S. than in Britain, is a must-see. In 2003, Gun, a British intelligence agency translator, leaked a classified memo from the American government announcing an illegal operation to blackmail U.N. diplomats to support invading Iraq. “Official Secrets” (R; ⋆⋆⋆) follows Gun (Keira Knightley) and her husband, Yasar (Adam Bakri), a Kurdish Turk attempting to get British citizenship, her whistle-blowing and the ensuing trial.

Katie Foran-McHale, Tribune News Service

