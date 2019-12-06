Pennywise returns

The “It” reboot may have only come out two years ago, but the sequel “It Chapter Two” (R; ⋆⋆⋆) takes a big leap forward, revisiting the Losers Club 27 years after the last time Pennywise the clown had terrorized the town of Derry, Maine. Only Mike (Isaiah Mustafa) is still in Derry, and he summons the group back when heinous crimes and Pennywise’s balloons begin resurfacing in the town.

Katie Foran-McHale, Tribune News Service

Also out Tuesday

• Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

• Hustlers

• Linda Ronstadt:The Sound of My Voice

• Monos

• Freaks

• Along Came the Devil 2

• Badland

• Lucky Day

• The Fanatic