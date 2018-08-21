The Minnesota Whitecaps unveiled their logo on Tuesday.
And there it is. Hypnotic, some might say.
The National Women’s Hockey League franchise begins play on Oct. 6.
According to a news release, the new brand identity was created by M Style Marketing
"The whitecap wave element having the ‘M’ and ‘W’ in the graphic with the use of space for the waves resulted in a truly unique brand," said Rob Striar of M Style.
Blogs
The team begins play in October at Tria Rink in St. Paul.
