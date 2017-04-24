The Mill City Museum’s cafe has been fully transformed and is now open, D’Amico Catering announced on Monday.
Bushel & Peck Cafe, the remade version of the former Mill City Cafe, has a new menu that focuses on slightly ramped-up versions of classic lunch fare. A lineup of burgers and sandwiches include a Montreal brisket sandwich, a fried chicken sandwich (see below) and a goat’s milk feta sandwich. Other items include a harissa salmon and millet salad, Thai chicken lettuce wraps and avocado toast.
A weekend brunch menu (see above photo) boasts the likes of eggs benedict, Swedish pancakes and kimchi rice bowls. Coffee, kombucha, beer, wine, brunch cocktails and a kids menu are also available.
The cafe has been open continuously while quietly rebranding.
D'Amico Catering will be launching a Bushel & Peck food truck later this spring.
