The Lynx made it official, signing free agent point guard Sydney Colson for the rest of the season. She took part in today’s morning shootaround. After it was over, Colson spent a good bit of time with coach Cheryl Reeve.

It’s not easy to jump onto a roster with just three games left in the regular season. But the Lynx needed to add depth to the point guard position with Danielle Robinson having just undergone surgery to repair an injured ankle.

“I’m just trying to come in, play a role, penetrate, get people open,’’ Colson said. “Help us put pressure on defensively.’’

Colson, who played four WNBA seasons wrapped around a few years played in Europe, was cut by the Las Vegas Aces before the start of the season. She has spent the summer in Houston, trying to stay in shape and awaiting an opportunity.

Colson, who spent a few seasons as an assistant coach at Rice, was able to work out at the University.

Colson was the starting point guard for Texas A&M’s NCAA championship team in 2011, when the Aggies beat Stanford in the national semifinal and Notre Dame in the final.

The 5-8 Colson, 29, has WNBA career averages of 3.5 points and 2.2 assists in 112 career games, with nine starts. She played from 2015 through 2017 with San Antonio, which moved to Las Vegas prior to this season. She was Robinson’s teammate in 2015.