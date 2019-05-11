The Lynx took on the Washington Mystics in the first preseason game Friday night at Target Center.

Led by Minnesota newcomer Odyssey Simms, the Lynx played a lot of new players wearing the blue jersey for the first time, while taking a 86-79 victory. Simms led the team with 20 points, shooting 7-for-11 from the field. Minnesota veteran center Sylvia Fowles recorded a double-double with 11 rebounds and 19 points.

Many rookies and new players picked up in the offseason got to prove they belong on the team. At one point at the end of the second quarter, every Lynx player on the court wasn’t on the team last season. First round draft pick Napheesa Collier played significant minutes as did the Lynx’ second pick forward Jessica Shepard. Shepard led the rookies with 10 points and eight rebounds, while Collier had four points. The two played almost 45 combined minutes.

The starting lineup was Karima Christmas-Kelly and Damiris Dantas at forward, Seimone Augustus and Danielle Robinson at guard, and Sylvia Fowles at the center position. Dantas, who the Lynx drafted in 2012 but traded, was picked up by the team in February. Robinson had 13 points in the game.

Simms, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Sparks in a trade for Alexis Jones was the highlight of the game for Minnesota, playing the most minutes and scoring 20 points with seven assists. She was known as a rival of former star point guard Lindsay Whalen for some heated moments in the playoffs, but now plays in the spot Whalen had.

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve has stressed that she is trying to build a team that can shoot after a less-than-stellar shooting season last year. The Lynx hit 33-of-67 shots from the field and scored 19-of-26 free throws in the contest. However, the team shot 1-of-14 from 3-point range.

wnba preseason Lynx vs. Washington

Former Gophers’ guard and the Lynx’ last draft pick Kenisha Bell got in the game with just over 2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and scored two free throws. Second round pick Taylor Emery got in with 10 seconds left in the game, and other pick Cierra Dillard didn’t play. Veteran guard and third leading scorer last season Seimone Augustus had just two points and played just over 10 minutes.

Rebekkah Brunson, who missed the end of last season after suffering a concussion, wasn’t in attendance.

Washington lost in the WNBA Finals to Seattle last season. They were led in scoring by Elena Delle Donne who averaged 20.7 points per game last season. Delle Donne didn’t play in the preseason game. The Mystics were led in scoring on Friday by center Emma Meesseman, who had 19 points.

The Lynx will play the China National Team on Wednesday and then the Las Vegas Aces on May 19, before the regular season starts at Target Center on Saturday, May 25 against the Chicago Sky.

Jack Warrick is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.