The head judge for Ramsey County District Court’s civil division has been assigned to preside over the trial of St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Judge William H. Leary III will now handle the high-profile case of the officer facing two felonies in the shooting of Philando Castile, according to a court order signed Tuesday by Ramsey County Chief Judge John Guthmann.

Leary takes over for Ramsey County District Court Judge Edward Wilson, who was initially assigned to the case and then removed upon request from Yanez’s three attorneys.

The defense’s notice filed in December to remove Wilson cited a rule of Minnesota criminal procedure that allows defense or prosecuting attorneys to ask for the removal of one assigned judge per case without citing a reason. Such requests are automatically granted.

Yanez, 28, was charged Nov. 16 in Ramsey County with second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm in the fatal shooting of Castile, 32, during a July 6 traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

Leary was appointed by Gov. Jesse Ventura in 2002, and subsequently elected in 2004, 2010 and 2016, according to the state courts website. His term expires in Jan. 2023.

Judge William Leary III

In November, Leary issued an order allowing transgender people on medical assistance the right to gender transition surgeries, lifting a decadelong ban by the state. His decision allowed Evan Thomas, who sued the Department of Human Services, to proceed with surgery that was previously denied by state law.

Leary called the law unconstitutional.

“I’m so happy we won,” Thomas said at the time. “The judge’s ruling is a forceful statement that transgender people deserve equal treatment under the law.”

In early October, Leary presided over the bench trial of Ryan D. Petersen in the murder of law clerk Chase Passauer.

“The brutality with which Mr. Passauer’s life was taken is self-evident,” Leary told Petersen after issuing guilty verdicts that mandated a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. “… no person is beyond redemption, that includes you. I hope you’ll do your best to do whatever you can to make up for this unfortunate event.”

Leary is a 1979 graduate of William Mitchell College of Law, and alumnus of the University of St. Thomas. Leary is chair and a board member with HOPE International Adoption and Social Services Agency and the Office of Conciliation, St. Paul-Minneapolis Archdiocese, according to his biography on the state courts website.

He was an attorney and shareholder at Geraghty, O’Loughlin & Kenney, P.A. from 1980 to 2002, practicing in civil litigation, health care litigation, professional liability and workplace discrimination.

One of Yanez’s attorneys, Earl Gray, said in December that they wanted Wilson, Ramsey County’s second-most senior judge, removed based on “research.”

“We felt that we had to remove him,” Gray said at the time. “Simple as that.”

Gray declined to say whether race was a factor. Wilson, like Castile, is black. Leary is white.

Guthmann has said that he chose Wilson because of his experience and availability.

Twitter: @ChaoStrib