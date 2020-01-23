– The city announced a policy dictating when police officers can wear protective riot gear, the conclusion to a monthslong process that allowed community members to weigh in on the law enforcement agency’s new crowd control protocol.

Starting in February, police will use a four-tiered system to respond to civil disturbances. Only when there are threats of violence to people or property can the chief deem a situation worthy of a Level Four response and instruct officers to don riot gear.

Talk of purchasing new gear to upgrade and replace the city’s old and mismatched “crowd control protective equipment” — which in Duluth now consists of a ballistic helmet, a clear shield, a 36-inch baton and protectors for officers’ chests, groins, shins and arms — has drawn controversy locally since late 2017, when the almost $84,000 expense listed on the city budget caught the eyes of residents.

In response to public outcry, city leaders tasked Duluth’s Citizen Review Board (CRB) with developing a set of rules laying out circumstances in which riot gear can be deployed, as well as proper processes for doing so.

“I hope it’s never deployed. I hope it gets old and gathers dust and is only used for training,” said Carl Crawford, Duluth’s Human Rights officer. “But as a city, to not have it is a mistake.”

A committee of about 20 people — including police officers, City Council members and local activists — met monthly for a year to draft the policy line by line, looking to other cities like Portland, Ore., as examples. On Feb. 3, the group will present their recommendations to Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken, who has said the agency will adopt them.

The policy includes provisions requiring the police to notify the CRB when riot gear is deployed, similar to the agency’s existing use-of-force policy. It also lays out actions police must take before forcibly dispersing a crowd, such as issuing a warning, and bans the use of canine units, water cannons, firearms, sound cannons and other weapons for crowd control purposes.

Archie Davis, chair of Duluth’s CRB, said while living in Chicago and Milwaukee he’s seen clashes between police and protesters turn violent.

“I’m an African American who still has the same fears as many of the others out there,” he said. “Had we not drafted this policy, I wouldn’t feel relief. I’m proud of this. These voices were heard.”

‘Emboldened kind of hate’

Discussions erupted in Duluth during a decade fraught with deadly encounters around the country between police and black men, including the 2016 shooting of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights and the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo. Both incidents prompted large-scale protests that helped spur national conversations about the proper use of police force.

When the City Council met in October 2018 to approve the purchase of the equipment, protesters chanted so loudly that council members had to shut down the meeting’s public comment section and vote by a show of hands.

Some opposed to the equipment invoked the standoff over the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota in 2016, when clashes between protesters and officers turned violent. They worried the police were militarizing in preparation for nearby protests of Enbridge’s Line 3 oil pipeline project.

“Their fears are that it’s going to be used against them and not for them,” said Renee Van Nett, a City Council member who represents Duluth’s Fourth District, where more people of color and lower income residents live.

But Van Nett and others involved in the policymaking process repeatedly said that with guidelines for the gear’s usage in place, the purchase will make the city safer, not more dangerous for those exercising their First Amendment rights

Recent frays between police and protesters have created an atmosphere of “more angst and critique and criticism of policing in the last five years” than Tusken said he saw in his prior 28 years as an officer. The lifelong Duluthian recalled the 2016 slaying of five Dallas officers who were killed by a sniper during a demonstration against fatal police shootings.

“I think it’s very, very unfair that police departments are judged by the poor conduct of a relative few,” Tusken said. “There are some people who have certainly betrayed public trust and embarrassed all of us that proudly wear the badges we do. But that’s not a representation of all the men and women who do this job, day in and day out.”

To not have the equipment, which can outfit 125 officers, would be a “dereliction of my duty as a police chief should there ever be civil unrest in Duluth,” Tusken added. Particularly ahead of a contentious presidential election, which already has sparked violent clashes at campaign rallies.

“The cops need to be safe to keep the community safe,” Tusken said.

When President Donald Trump visited Minneapolis in October, the city’s police department gave the order for officers to don their helmets and carry batons after a few disturbances popped up. Lt. Gary Nelson of the Minneapolis Police’s special operations unit said the department doesn’t have an extensive policy detailing when and how to use riot gear, but all officers are issued a helmet and gas mask, which they are trained to use when they join the force.

The last time Duluth police last wore their gear was in 2012, when a group of white supremacists and counterprotesters clashed outside City Hall.

Though Duluth cannot employ this robust, time-consuming process to make every city or police policy, Crawford said he thinks with particularly controversial issues like the riot gear it is important to create transparency and accountability.

Especially these days, he added, when he thinks the country is seeing “a different, emboldened kind of hate.”

“When the police have to put on this gear, they’re not going to be excited about it. Because that means something horribly wrong has happened in their city,” Crawford said.

“In every community that you go to where a tragedy has happened, there’s always somebody who says: ‘I never thought it would happen here,’ ” he said. “There’s still a hope that it never happens here. But we want to be prepared if it does.”