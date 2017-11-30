An Army veteran is the latest to accuse Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of unwanted touching, according a CNN report Thursday morning.

The national news network says that Stephanie Kemplin, 41, of Maineville, Ohio, alleges that Franken groped her in December 2003, while she was deployed in Kuwait, cupping her breast during a photo opportunity.

The CNN report includes a photo of Kemplin posing with Franken, which she said was taken moments after he groped her and she shifted position to get his hand off her breast.

Kemplin is the fifth woman in two weeks to accuse the Democrat of sexual touching and the second to reveal such an encounter during an overseas USO tour, both occurring before Franken entered the Senate.

A Franken spokesperson told CNN Wednesday night: “As Sen. Franken made clear this week, he takes thousands of photos and has met tens of thousands of people and he has never intentionally engaged in this kind of conduct. He remains fully committed to cooperating with the ethics investigation.”

