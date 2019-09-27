PLAN 430-191

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,652

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3

Stories: 1

Bonus space: 669 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 2

This home plan includes three bedrooms -- and a safe room.

Foundation: Walkout basement, basement, crawl space, slab

This farmhouse plan feels fresh and modern, from the wide front porch to the board-and-batten siding. An open layout inside continues the modern vibe, with a smooth flow between the great room and island kitchen. The design features generous-sized bedrooms, open gathering areas and lots of handy storage. The master suite offers a big walk-in closet, which opens to both a safe room and the laundry room. The kitchen’s amenities include a casual eat-in area and walk-in pantry. Each secondary bedroom boasts a walk-in closet, with linen storage in the nearby hallway. There’s a spacious workshop in the garage and a bonus room offers 669 square feet for expansion.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.