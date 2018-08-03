PLAN 928-303
Total finished sq. ft.: 3,445
Bed/bathrooms: 4/4
Stories: 1
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Daylight basement
The sleek vertical siding and shed dormer create a cool modern farmhouse look. On the main level, the open kitchen invites everyone to hang out at the big island, which seats six, or lounge in the adjacent living room. The master suite is easy to reach on this level. It’s all fun and games on the lower level with a family room and wet bar, along with three of the bedrooms. Outdoor spaces include a covered front porch and rear porch.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.
