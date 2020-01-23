The new Element Minneapolis Downtown is now open.



The 156-room hotel sits above the new Fillmore music venue in the North Loop. The hotel is the first of Marriott International’s extended-stay Element brand in the state.



All of the rooms have kitchenettes with the largest three-bedroom suites, called studio commons, having kitchens with full-size appliances and kitchen islands.



“It shouldn’t feel like you are stuck in a hotel,” said Sarah Traczyk, director of sales marketing at the Element.



The hotel’s lobby is decorated in hues of blue and has a kayak hung near the entrance that was inspired by Minnesota’s nickname as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.” The fourth floor of the hotel has guest laundry, a fitness center and a rooftop above the Fillmore, which is set to have its first show in mid February.



“I think once the concerts start coming people are really going to understand that you can go to a concert and stay here,” Traczyk said.