A new doughnut shop is expected to open in the downtown Minneapolis skyway this spring.

Cardigan Donuts, the project of a local corporate finance professional, aims to offer up 10 doughnut varieties daily (including raised, cake and old-fashioned) when it opens its doors in City Center in May.

“I’ve been working in the skyway for 12 years, and I just love it down here. I’ve been thinking about the concept for a long time,” said owner Justin Bedford.

He said he’s long thought about getting into the hospitality industry, and his pastry chef — a local veteran whose name he did not want to disclose yet— will make the doughnuts fresh in Unit 207 of City Center, a former mobile phone store.

He expects Cardigan to start with classic doughnuts before moving on to more artisanal selections with creative toppings and fillings. The flavors will rotate daily. Cardigan will have a modest seating and lounge area, with beverages and other food expected later.

(Above file photo by Star Tribune staff)