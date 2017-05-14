Minneapolis liquor store owner Jim Surdyk will pay a larger fine but face a shorter license suspension than previously suggested as punishment for opening his doors on a Sunday in March, nearly four months before the new Sunday sales law takes effect.

As part of a proposed new deal with the city, Surdyk will pay a $50,000 fine and Surdyk's Liquor in northeast Minneapolis will be closed on three Sundays, July 2, 9 and 16, according to Minneapolis City Council documents.

Surdyk opened his store on Sunday, March 12 and served customers all day, despite being asked twice by city licensing officials to shut down. The state in March reversed a 159-year-old ban on Sunday liquor store sales, and stipulated that the first day of sales would be July 2.

The city's Community Development and Regulatory Services Committee will vote on the revised settlement measure on Tuesday.

A previous tentative settlement had proposed a $6,000 fine and a 10-day license suspension, but the committee rejected that plan in April, calling it too lenient.

According to state law, the city can revoke an establishment's liquor license or suspend it for up to 60 days if the business doesn't follow rules related to alcoholic beverages.

Surdyk's, started in 1934 by Jim Surdyk's Polish grandfather Joseph Surdyk, is a northeast Minneapolis landmark. Ten years ago, Jim Surdyk told the Star Tribune that the store's sales were $25 million annually.

If the committee approves the proposal, it will go before the City Council at its May 26 meeting. Surdyk would have to pay the fine by May 31.