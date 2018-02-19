Minneapolis is getting a new distillery and cocktail room this spring.

Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, a British-inspired distillery specializing in a single-malt “Scotch-style” whisky, will feature the Twin Cities largest cocktail room, a private tasting room, an event space and a gaming area when it opens near International Market Square.

The founders, Nikki and Andy McLain and Kelly Everhart, are currently conducting a crowdfunding campaign.

“Our vision is to create a venue that will be an inviting and authentic social scene, and we can’t wait to open our doors to meet and serve our neighbors,” Everhart, the CEO and president said in a release.

Andy McLain, Royal Foundry’s chief distiller, is U.S. born, but has British parents and spent much of his childhood in Europe. After training at distilleries in Colorado and New York, he was inspired to open his own.

When it debuts at 241 Fremont Av. N. in Minneapolis (see rendering above), Royal Foundry will serve a Navy-style rum, a London-style dry gin and the single malt whisky, using an “off-grain” fermentation technique that mimics the traditional Scotch method.

Eventually McLain and Co. plan to experiment with more spirits as well.

The space will include the Crown room, for private tastings, the Barren room, for large events and a 9-pin Skittles lane to celebrate the British pub game similar to bowling. Outside the 15,000-square-foot cocktail room, Royal Foundry’s back yard will boast a 70-meter cycle racetrack – set to open this summer – for hosting bicycle competitions.