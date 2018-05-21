Legislation that would have changed the state's approval process for Xcel Energy's nuclear power investments — a measure opposed by consumer and business groups — has died in the Minnesota House.

The legislation would have essentially allowed Minneapolis-based Xcel to get upfront approval from utility regulators for its nuclear expenses, instead of approval after those investments are made. The Senate passed the bill last week by a vote of 37-29, but it never got out of the House.

The company contends the measure would give it more certainty in recovering at least $1.4 billion in maintenance costs it expects over the next 17 years at its nuclear reactors near Monticello and Red Wing. Critics have claimed that the legislation would give Xcel an incentive to aim high on its estimates, in case of any future cost overruns.

"It wasn't really an idea appealing to Repubicans or Democrats," said Matt Privratsky of Fresh Energy, St. Paul-based advocacy group for renewable energy, which opposes the legislation though not nuclear power in general. "I think what you saw is that so many stakeholders had issues with the bill."

Xcel said time ran out on the bill as the legislative session ended this weekend.

"We're disappointed the bill did not move forward due to time constraints at the legislature, but we will continue to pursue our clean energy vision that will deliver 85 percent carbon free electricity to our Minnesota and Upper Midwest customers," the company said in a statement.

Xcel's goal of 85 percent carbon free energy by 2030 is partly contingent on nuclear power, which isn't a significant source of carbon emissions. While wind energy will make up the bulk of that 85 percent, one-third of it would be nuclear power.

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and a group of Xcel's large industrial customers opposed the nuclear legislation, as did the Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota, a consumer advocacy group. They all feared it would shift risk from Xcel's shareholders to ratepayers.

Under the legislation, Xcel would submit its nuclear improvements tab in a special proceeding to the Minnesota Public Utilites Commission (PUC), outside of the current procedure not only for nuclear power plants, but also for coal and natural-gas fired power plants.