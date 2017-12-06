Another sexual harassment accusation against U.S. Sen. Al Franken has surfaced, this one from a former Democratic congressional aide who told a national politics news website that he tried to force a kiss on her after a recording of his radio show in 2006, three years before he took office.

Politico said Wednesday that it is choosing to not reveal the identity of the woman, who was in her mid-20s at the time and is now alleging that Franken pursued her after her boss had left the studio.

She said she was gathering her belongings to follow her boss out of the room, the Politico report continued, and she turned around to find Franken in her face. The former staffer ducked to avoid Franken’s lips, according to Politico.

As she hastily left the room, she said the onetime “Saturday Night Live” cast member and writer told her: “It’s my right as an entertainer.”

In a statement sent Wednesday to the Star Tribune, Franken called this allegation “categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous. I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation.”

The Democratic senator is among a growing list of politicians, entertainers and news media figures facing a wide range of allegations involving sexual misdeeds.

Several women have leveled accusations against Franken — some anonymously. The first was a Los Angeles radio host, Leann Tweeden, who said that Franken forced a kiss on her during a USO tour several years ago before he joined the Senate. A photo from that tour shows Franken with his hands hovering over her clothed breasts as he mugs for the camera.

In this latest accusation, Politico says that two former colleagues of the woman independently corroborated her version of events, including Franken telling her he had the right to try to kiss her because he was “an entertainer.” The first said she was told of the incident soon afterward. The second said she was made aware of the encounter sometime in 2009 or 2010.

As the accusations against Franken have accumulated, the number of women on a list publicly supporting him has grown. Among them are current and former elected officeholders, nonprofit board members, community leaders and members of the DFL Party.

Franken has agreed to cooperate with the Senate Ethics Committee investigation into his behavior.