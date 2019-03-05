Thousands of pounds of heavy gray fabric already cover the windows and roof of the U.S. Bank Stadium as part of a $4.6 million solution to block sunlight for the 2019 NCAA Final Four.

By April 1, more than 70 panels of fabric will be hoisted to cover the stadium’s plastic roof and more large curtains will be draped over the side windows.

“We would not be hosting the NCAA Final Four without this being available to us,” said Michael Vekich, chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA), the public board overseeing the stadium.

The MSFA chose Arizona-based company Bluemedia to develop the roof coverings and The Chicago Flyhouse Inc. for the drapes to cover the glass windows and doors. The cost came out of the stadium’s capital improvement fund.

Though the fabric will be removed after the Final Four, it will again be installed for two religious events in 2019 and 2021, Vekich said.

The curtains on the west and east ends of the stadium will also be used to help with concert acoustics.

“That’s what made this system unique,” said Patrick Talty, the stadium’s general manager. “It’s deployable in parcels and on the whole.”

While some of the equipment will stay in place, the fabric will be removed or adjusted after each event. Installing and removing the curtains from the roof and all sides takes 20 to 25 crew members about five to seven days, said Curtis Schmillen, the stadium’s director of operations.

“It’s like sailboat technology,” he said. “We just fly it up there like you would on a sailboat.”

Though the stadium will store the fabric temporarily after the Final Four, an off-site storage facility will be needed, Schmillen said.

The ability to darken the stadium during the day is a competitive advantage, Vekich said.

“This puts us in a great marketing position in getting us ready to sell and host large events,” he said.