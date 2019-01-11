Do think twice: Will it be alright if there's another Bob Dylan documentary helmed by Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese?

This time it’s a Netflix doc on the Rolling Thunder Revue, Dylan’s rambling 1975-76 tour featuring a caravan of stars including Joan Baez, Roger McGuinn and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and a potpourri of occasional guests such as Joni Mitchell, Ringo Starr, Patti Smith, Sam Shepard, Allen Ginsberg, Ronee Blakely, Dennis Hopper and Kinky Friedman.

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese” is described as “part documentary, part concert film, part fever dream,” according to Variety. No release date has been announced.

Let’s not confuse this new film with Dylan’s own 1978 movie “Renaldo & Clara,” which could be described as part concert film and part fever dream of his Rolling Thunder tour.

You’ll recall that Scorsese directed the 2005 Dylan documentary “No Direction Home,” which featured interviews with the reclusive icon himself, conducted by his longtime manager Jeff Rosen.

No stranger to the music world, Scorsese also directed the Band’s “Last Waltz” concert classic and the Rolling Stones’ “Shine a Light” as well as such revered dramatic films as “Mean Streets,” “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull,” “Goodfellas” and “The Departed,” among others.

The Netflix documentary is expected to include new interviews with Dylan and other principals of the tour.

The core band for Rolling Thunder included Mick Ronson, T-Bone Burnett, David Mansfield, Scarlet Rivera and Steve Soles.