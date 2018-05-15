High school students in Waconia called off their Nerf Wars hunting game after six students were involved in a rollover collision.

The first hint of trouble came Friday with an all-capitalized tweet from the Twitter account "Waconia Nerf 2018" announcing that the in-progress Nerf gun war was halted until further notice.

Tweets the next day referred to the crash and the declaration that the 2018 Nerf War in the southwest metro suburb "is now over."

School District spokesman Paul David said Superintendent Patrick Devine spoke about the crash at Monday night's school board meeting and appealed to parents to tell their teenagers to call a cease-fire.

Waconia High School Principal Mark Fredericksen weighed in: "We are thankful that nobody was seriously injured in Friday's car accident in Waconia, and it is our hope that we have seen the end of this game in Waconia."

Nerf Wars are an unauthorized spring rite in which high school students pool money and form teams to "assassinate" one another with foam bullets until the final survivor wins the kitty.

Nerf guns have been the fake weapon of choice for the past several years among Twin Cities students in recent years.

Earlier this spring, authorities in nearby Chaska and Prior Lake issued warnings to teens about the legal and health consequences of a game that proved fatal for two teenagers in Lakeville in 2015.

After the Waconia game was halted, a pop-up poll on the game's Twitter account favored donating the pot to a food shelf, rather than giving refunds to the "living players."

One supporter said in a tweet that Friday's crash "could have been avoided and I am thankful everyone is okay, but it really was special the way everyone in it came together after the crash!" The post was signed off with "#savenerf."

In the meantime, the Waconia Nerf 2018 account on Twitter remains active and includes a spreadsheet, with participants' full names, that tracked "kills."

The collision occurred shortly after sunset at a residential intersection and involved a compact car with three sophomores and a small sport-utility vehicle with three juniors, according to a sheriff's deputy who is the high school's resource officer. The sophomores had just finished a Nerf Wars encounter and were in search of another, while the juniors had finished for the night and were dropping people at home.

The SUV on southbound Oak Avenue had the right of way when the car, heading west on Sparrow Road, pulled into the intersection and struck the other vehicle. The SUV rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side.

The sheriff's deputy and a school security monitor met Monday with the six students in the two vehicles and also with the two seniors who organized the game. The two pledged that the game was over.

Earlier last week in nearby Chaska, police posted on Facebook a no-nonsense warning, prompted by "over a dozen complaints of illegal activity surrounding Nerf Wars."

Chaska police went on to say that participants "are subject to any and all criminal consequences if they break the law. Consider this your warning. In years past, incidents related to Nerf Wars have resulted in injury, damage to property, and assaults in Chaska. In 2015 in Lakeville, it cost two young men their lives."

As far back as late March, parents in the Prior Lake-Savage School District were asked to stop their kids from playing Nerf Wars.

The game is normally staged off campus in parks and other public places but has increasingly been infiltrating routines on school grounds.

In December 2015, Lakeville South students Jacob Flynn, 17, and John Price, 18, were killed in a car crash while playing the game. Two other students were injured.

No charges were filed in that crash. Parents of the young men killed sued the School District this year for failing to protect the teens from a known danger.