Nelson Cruz is the Twins most valuable player for 2019, and also won the team's Bob Allison Award for leadership.

Cruz, signed before the season to a two-year contract, hit 41 home runs, drove in 108 runs and hit .311. He led the Twins in all three categories, among players who qualified for a batting title (502 plate appearances).

Infielder Luis Arraez, who hit .334 in 366 plate appearances, is the team's outstanding rookie.

The awards were voted on by the Twin Cities chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Catcher Mitch Garver, who had 31 home runs, won most improved player; center fielder Byron Buxton was chosen defensive player of the year; and pitcher Kyle Gibson won the media's Good Guy Award.

Taylor Rogers, who had a 2.61 ERA and 30 saves in 60 appearances, is the team's pitcher of the year.

The Upper Midwest player of the year is Nick Anderson, who was born in Crosby and grew up in Brainerd. Anderson, 29, pitched 68 games in his rookie season for Miami and Tampa Bay and struck out 110 in 65 innings. He also made four postseason appearances for the Rays.

Award winners will be honored at the Twins Diamond Awards on Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Depot, before Twins Fest weekend.

Former Twin Justin Morneau will get the Kirby Puckett Award for Twins alumni community service, and the team's minor league players of the year — outfielder Trevor Larnach and pitcher Randy Dobnak — will also be recognized.

